Miss America winners through the years

Published December 20, 2019
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions
A new queen has been crowned Miss America. But do you know who else has claimed the title? Here's a look back at winners of the prestigious pageant.
Courtesy Kirsten Haglund
Camille Schrier, representing Virginia, is Miss America 2020. For the talent portion, she gave a science demonstration.
Charles Krupa/AP
New York's Nia Franklin was 2019’s Miss America. The opera singer has used her position to advocate for the arts.
Tom Briglia/Getty Images
Cara Mund made history as the first contestant from North Dakota to take the 2018 crown.
Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions
Savvy Shields, representing Arkansas, walked away as Miss America 2017.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for dcp
Betty Cantrell of Georgia won the title for 2016. Her platform was Healthy Children, Strong America.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images North America
Kira Kazantsev was crowned Miss America 2015, marking the third consecutive year a New York queen took the title.
Ida Mae Astute/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
2014’s winner Nina Davuluri had a historic night when she became the first Miss America of Indian descent.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
New York’s Mallory Hytes Hagan won Miss America 2013. What was her special talent? Tap dancing.
CNN
Laura Kaeppeler was crowned Miss America 2012. Her platform was mentoring children of incarcerated parents.
Getty Images
Teresa Scanlan, representing Nebraska, took home the title of Miss America 2011.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Caressa Cameron of Virginia was Miss America 2010.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Did you know...
Actress Vanessa Williams was the first black woman to be crowned Miss America. However, she resigned after a nude photo scandal.
AP
Suzette Charles, the runner up, took the 1984 title following Williams' controversy.
AP
And Miss America 1995 Heather Whitestone, who is deaf, became the first woman with a disability to win the title, according to the pageant's website.
Allan Tannenbaum/Time Life Pictures/Getty Images