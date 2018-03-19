Migrant deaths and human trafficking in the US

US
By the numbers
By Holly Yan and Aaron Kessler
Updated March 19, 2018
When 10 smuggled migrants died last summer in San Antonio from being trapped in a scorching hot semi truck with almost no air to breathe, the country was appalled.
But their deaths represent just a fraction.
Hundreds of people die each year trying to flee their homelands and cross the US-Mexico border.
Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
Death toll
US Customs & Border Protection, CNN Digital
And hundreds of thousands of people get caught at the southern US border each year.
John Moore/Getty Images
Border apprehensions
US Customs & Border Protection, CNN Digital
Apprehensions at the border began to drop in the mid-2000s after the George W. Bush administration doubled the number of border agents.
Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images
Between October 2016 and July 2017,
33,036
unaccompanied children and
63,411
family units were apprehended at the southern border
John Moore/Getty Images
Most family units apprehended crossing the southern US border are from countries other than Mexico.
US Customs & Border Protection, CNN Digital
Smuggled migrants are more at risk of being human trafficking victims — transported by force or abduction and exploited.
Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images
In recent years, the National Human Trafficking Hotline has seen an increase in cases reported.
Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images
Cases reported
National Human Trafficking Hotline, CNN Digital