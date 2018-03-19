US

Migrant deaths and human trafficking in the US

By the numbers

By Holly Yan and Aaron Kessler
Updated March 19, 2018

When 10 smuggled migrants died last summer in San Antonio from being trapped in a scorching hot semi truck with almost no air to breathe, the country was appalled.

But their deaths represent just a fraction.

Hundreds of people die each year trying to flee their homelands and cross the US-Mexico border.

Death toll

And hundreds of thousands of people get caught at the southern US border each year.

Border apprehensions

Apprehensions at the border began to drop in the mid-2000s after the George W. Bush administration doubled the number of border agents.

Between October 2016 and July 2017,

33,036

unaccompanied children and

63,411

family units were apprehended at the southern border

Most family units apprehended crossing the southern US border are from countries other than Mexico.

Smuggled migrants are more at risk of being human trafficking victims — transported by force or abduction and exploited.

In recent years, the National Human Trafficking Hotline has seen an increase in cases reported.

Cases reported

