Let's celebrate National Mutt Day

us
Published December 2, 2018
Mutts. They may not be purebreds but they're pure at heart.
Saintley by @Zarpheen
National Mutt Day was created in 2005 by animal advocate Colleen Paige. It's celebrated July 31 and December 2.
This pawsome holiday is all about embracing, rescuing and celebrating mixed breed dogs, according NationalMuttDay.com.
Why? Because every dog is the best dog, even if they chew on anything they see.
Eevee by @HelenWuOfficial
80% of dogs in shelters are mixed breeds.
No, they can't fly but mixed breed dogs tend to be healthier, better behaved and they live longer, according to NationalMuttDay.com.
No one else will play fetch, watch you eat, or lick your face like a good pupper.
So celebrate National Mutt Day by visiting your local shelter, even if it's just to give these furry creatures a hug.
Volunteer at, or donate to, your local animal shelter
Contact a dog welfare group or shelter about adopting
Make sure your little angel is freshly groomed
Take your furry friend on a long walk
Take a selfie and share it with the world! #NationalMuttDay
