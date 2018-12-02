us

Let's celebrate National Mutt Day

By Andrea Diaz

Published December 2, 2018

Mutts. They may not be purebreds but they're pure at heart.

Saintley by @Zarpheen

National Mutt Day was created in 2005 by animal advocate Colleen Paige. It's celebrated July 31 and December 2.

This pawsome holiday is all about embracing, rescuing and celebrating mixed breed dogs, according NationalMuttDay.com.

Why? Because every dog is the best dog, even if they chew on anything they see.

Eevee by @HelenWuOfficial

80% of dogs in shelters are mixed breeds.

No, they can't fly but mixed breed dogs tend to be healthier, better behaved and they live longer, according to NationalMuttDay.com.

No one else will play fetch, watch you eat, or lick your face like a good pupper.

So celebrate National Mutt Day by visiting your local shelter, even if it's just to give these furry creatures a hug.

Here are more ways to celebrate National Mutt Day

  • Volunteer at, or donate to, your local animal shelter

  • Contact a dog welfare group or shelter about adopting

  • Make sure your little angel is freshly groomed

  • Take your furry friend on a long walk

  • Take a selfie and share it with the world! #NationalMuttDay

Recommendations by NationalMuttDay.com

