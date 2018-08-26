us

It's time to celebrate National Dog Day

By CNN Staff

Published August 26, 2018

National Dog Day, created in 2004, is celebrated August 26. Its founder is animal advocate Colleen Paige.

The day is meant to celebrate all kinds of dogs, whether they're purebred American Kennel Club types, family mutts or foster dogs, according to NationalDogDay.com.

Dogs are famously, of course, humankind's best friends.

They're happy sitting around the house, or joining us in our favorite activities

They also bring comfort and amusement to their owners.

Dogs' need for exercise can inspire their owners to reconnect with the natural world.

In addition to looking at these pictures, there are other ways to celebrate National Dog Day.

This is the time to give your dog friend some affection, a belly rub and a special treat.

More ways to celebrate National Dog Day, according to NationalDogDay.com

  • Teach your dog a trick

  • Play outdoors with your dog

  • Make sure your dog is freshly groomed

  • Treat your dog to a new leash or a cute new outfit or hat

  • Volunteer or donate to a dog welfare organization

  • Contact a dog welfare group or a shelter about adopting another dog

  • Take pictures of your dog and post them on social media

