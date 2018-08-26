It's time to celebrate National Dog Day

us
Published August 26, 2018
National Dog Day, created in 2004, is celebrated August 26. Its founder is animal advocate Colleen Paige.
The day is meant to celebrate all kinds of dogs, whether they're purebred American Kennel Club types, family mutts or foster dogs, according to NationalDogDay.com.
Dogs are famously, of course, humankind's best friends.
They're happy sitting around the house, or joining us in our favorite activities
They also bring comfort and amusement to their owners.
Dogs' need for exercise can inspire their owners to reconnect with the natural world.
In addition to looking at these pictures, there are other ways to celebrate National Dog Day.
This is the time to give your dog friend some affection, a belly rub and a special treat.
Teach your dog a trick
Play outdoors with your dog
Make sure your dog is freshly groomed
Treat your dog to a new leash or a cute new outfit or hat
Volunteer or donate to a dog welfare organization
Contact a dog welfare group or a shelter about adopting another dog
Take pictures of your dog and post them on social media
