It's National Doughnut Day!

Celebrate with your favorite sweet treat.
Published June 7, 2019
Shutterstock
National Doughnut Day is on the first Friday of June, falling on June 7 this year.
Kim Steele
Did you know ...
The national day actually isn’t about JUST doughnuts. National Doughnut Day on Nov. 5 is all about the delicious delight.
Getty Images
National Doughnut Day honors the women known as “donut lassies” who provided treats and assistance to soldiers in WWI.
Evan Sung
The day was started by the Salvation Army in Chicago in 1938.
Courtesy Dave Crosby/Creative Commons/Flickr
But don't worry doughnut lovers. You can still score deals at participating chains like Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ Donuts.
Andrew Burton/Getty Images
And let’s be honest, the Homer Simpson inside all of us doesn’t need a reason to eat doughy goodness.
Fox
Doughnuts have come a far way since their creation, which we can thank the Dutch for. The first Dutch doughnuts didn’t even have a hole.
Channon Hodge/CNN
There have been some inventive creations...
Mr. Holmes Bakehouse
Remember the cronut (croissant-doughnut hybrid) craze?
Andrew Burton/Getty Images
Or have you tried McDonald's Donut Sticks?
Courtesy Mcdonald's
But of course you can never go wrong with the classics, whether they're glazed, jelly filled, chocolate or frosted.
Courtesy Knead Doughnuts