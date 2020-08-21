Hurricane season peaks in September. Here's what you should know

us
Published August 21, 2020
CNN
Hurricane season typically peaks in September. After Aug. 20, 85% of major hurricanes (Category 3 and above) occur.
Here are some things you should know.
CNN
When does this end?
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season runs until Nov. 30. The areas covered include the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP/Getty Images
How is a hurricane defined?
It’s a "tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher," according to the National Weather Service.
NOAA/Getty Images
What's up with the categories?
Hurricanes are rated according to intensity of sustained winds on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage. A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.
Adam Delgiudice/AFP/Getty Images
What's the difference between a hurricane watch and warning?
A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours. A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.
NASA
How many storms will hit this year?
NOAA recently updated its forecast, saying an "extremely active" hurricane season is possible. The agency predicts 19 to 25 named storms, including seven to 11 hurricanes.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images North
Has coronavirus impacted hurricane season?
Well, the National Weather Service updated its hurricane preparedness checklist to include two new items: a face mask and hand sanitizer.
Getty Images
How do storms get their names?
Hurricane names are pulled from six rotating lists maintained and updated by the World Meteorological Organization. Storm names are retired only when those storms are particularly deadly or costly. It's replaced with another name starting with the identical letter.
JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
What storm names are still left this season?
Laura
Marco
Nana
Omar
Paulette
Rene
Sally
Teddy
Vicky
Wilfred
CNN