After 5 explosions, 6th blast takes suspect’s life
By Eliott C. McLaughlin
March 21, 2018
After perpetrating five bomb attacks over 19 days — and possibly planning a sixth that was foiled by police — Austin’s “serial bomber” blew himself up Wednesday.
Here’s what police say about each attack:
March 2
Anthony Stephan House, 39, was killed when a package exploded at about 6:55am on his front porch in the Harris Ridge neighborhood in north Austin.
Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP
March 12
The second blast came ten days later around 6:44 a.m. in the city’s East MLK neighborhood. The package bomb killed 17-year-old Draylen Mason, and left his mother with non-life-threatening injuries.
March 12
Several hours later, a third blast from a porch package critically injured a 75-year-old woman in southeast Austin’s Montopolis neighborhood.
Austin Police Department
March 18
A fourth bomb blew up, injuring two men, a 22- and 23-year-old, who were walking in Austin’s Travis Country neighborhood at night. It was detonated by a tripwire.
Drew Anthony Smith/Getty Images
March 20
A FedEx employee suffered minor injuries when a package exploded on a conveyor belt at a facility in Schertz, about an hour away from Austin.
Eric Gay/AP Photo
March 20
Six hours after the explosion in Schertz, police intercepted a suspicious package at another FedEx facility in southeast Austin. No injuries were reported.
Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images
March 21
Police track the suspect’s vehicle to a hotel in Round Rock, north of Austin. The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Mark Anthony Conditt, drove away and stopped on Interstate 35. He blew himself up as police closed in.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Investigators are now searching for a motive and any possible accomplices. They think the same person is responsible for all the bombings. Police urge residents to stay alert in case there are more bombs.