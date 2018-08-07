How celebrities get their stars on the Walk of Fame

us
Published August 7, 2018
In recent months, President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been smashed twice …
Image courtesy of KCAL and KCBS
… had resistance stickers placed on it
Image courtesy of MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
… and had a mini wall built around it.
Image courtesy of MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
Well, here are some things to know about the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Image courtesy of Jason Merritt/Getty Images
That's what it costs the celebrity to have a star dedicated to them, after they:
submit an application to be nominated
are selected by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce
agree to go to the dedication ceremony
Maybe the fact that the stars aren't gifted explains why some celebrities like Denzel Washington, George Clooney and Beyoncé do not have one.
Image courtesy of ROBYN BECK/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
There are five categories
live theater
radio
recording
motion pictures
television
Frank Sinatra
has one in movies, music and television
Image courtesy of MPI/Getty Images
“We’re happy to consider reality stars once they get nominated for, or win, an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar. We’ll consider them when they’re legitimate actors or singers.”
Hollywood Chamber of Commerce spokeswoman told Yahoo
Image courtesy of CNN
However,
fictional characters like Mickey Mouse, Shrek, The Muppets and Godzilla have stars.
Image courtesy of AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
Muhammad Ali
is the only celebrity with a star visitors cannot walk on. It's embedded on a wall at The Kodak Theatre.
the committee categorizes Ali's star as live performance, for his achievements in boxing.
Image courtesy of Kent Gavin/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Four stars have been stolen (two were found at a construction worker's house tasked with installing them).
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' star said "Luis," while Dick Van Dyke's said "Vandyke."
Stanley Kramer
Kramer was the first to have a star dedicated to him in 1960.
E.M. Stuart
The man credited with the idea. He came up with The Walk as a way to
"maintain the glory of a community whose name means glamour and excitement in the four corners of the world."
Image courtesy of CNN