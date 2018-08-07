us

How celebrities get their stars on the Walk of Fame

By Ayana Archie, CNN

Published August 7, 2018

In recent months, President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been smashed twice …

… had resistance stickers placed on it

… and had a mini wall built around it.

So what's all the fuss?

Well, here are some things to know about the Hollywood Walk of Fame

$40,000

That's what it costs the celebrity to have a star dedicated to them, after they:

  • submit an application to be nominated

  • are selected by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce

  • agree to go to the dedication ceremony

Maybe the fact that the stars aren't gifted explains why some celebrities like Denzel Washington, George Clooney and Beyoncé do not have one.

There are five categories

5

  • live theater

  • radio

  • recording

  • motion pictures

  • television

A celebrity can have a star in multiple categories

Frank Sinatra

has one in movies, music and television

The committee seems set on not awarding one to Kim Kardashian

“We’re happy to consider reality stars once they get nominated for, or win, an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar. We’ll consider them when they’re legitimate actors or singers.”

Ana Martinez

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce spokeswoman told Yahoo

However,

fictional characters like Mickey Mouse, Shrek, The Muppets and Godzilla have stars.

Muhammad Ali

is the only celebrity with a star visitors cannot walk on. It's embedded on a wall at The Kodak Theatre.

Also...

the committee categorizes Ali's star as live performance, for his achievements in boxing.

There have been mishaps

Four stars have been stolen (two were found at a construction worker's house tasked with installing them).

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' star said "Luis," while Dick Van Dyke's said "Vandyke."

Stanley Kramer

Kramer was the first to have a star dedicated to him in 1960.

E.M. Stuart

The man credited with the idea. He came up with The Walk as a way to

"maintain the glory of a community whose name means glamour and excitement in the four corners of the world."

