Here's who received suspicious packages

Published October 24, 2018
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Several public figures received suspicious packages in the mail during the past few days.
Shannon Stapleton/Reuters
Law enforcement sources say a package addressed to the billionaire investor and philanthropist on Monday was rendered safe in Bedford, New York.
OLIVIER HOSLET/AFP/Getty Images
The Secret Service found a package on Tuesday night that was addressed to her Westchester County, New York, home.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Women's Media Center
We are fine, thanks to the men and women of the Secret Service who intercepted the package addressed to us long before it made its way to our home
2016 Democratic presidential nominee
WPLG
The Secret Service intercepted a suspicious package addressed to the former president at his home in Washington, D.C., early Wednesday morning.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
A package addressed to the former CIA Director at CNN’s New York offices in the Time Warner Center contained an explosive device, officials said.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
This is the device that was sent to CNN.
The packages that others received were similar.
CNN
What we saw here today was an effort to terrorize. This clearly is an act of terror attempting to undermine our free press and leaders of this country through acts of violence," he said.
New York City Mayor
CNN
A suspicious package sent to the former US Attorney General had the wrong address. It was sent back to the return address: Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s office in Florida.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
The same return address was used for the suspicious packages sent to Clinton and Obama.
The Florida Democrat's office was evacuated after a suspicious package was mailed there Wednesday morning, police said.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Two sources tell CNN that US Rep. Maxine Waters was the intended recipient of the package intercepted at the Capitol Hill sorting facility.
Getty Images/File
Later, a second package addressed to Waters was found at a postal facility in south central Los Angeles, the ATF said.
Getty Images/File
Authorities have located a suspicious package addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden in Delaware, law enforcement officials told CNN.
CNN
On Thursday, a suspicious package was found addressed to the actor, a vocal critic of Trump. It has markings similar to the other packages, officials said.
Getty Images
A package was found in Florida addressed to the New Jersey senator, according to multiple law enforcement officials.
Tasos Katopodis/AFP/Getty Images
New York City police responded to a post office because of a suspicious package addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and CNN.
CNN
Authorities say they intercepted a suspicious package intended for Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California.
Law enforcement officials also say they found a package intended for the philanthropist and Democratic donor.