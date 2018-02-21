US
70 years later, so did she.
By Leinz Vales
Feb. 21, 2018
Carly Novell hid in a closet and survived the shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.
It turns out that she is the second member of her family to survive a mass shooting.
She tweeted that her grandfather escaped a lone gunman nearly 70 years ago.
Carly’s grandfather, Charles Cohen, survived a Sept. 6, 1949, attack that left his parents and grandmother dead.
The man who killed Cohen’s family, Howard Unruh, is considered the first single-episode mass murderer in American history. He later was ruled criminally insane.
It started all the way back in 1949. And nothing has really changed because the gun laws haven’t changed.
Carly’s mom
Carly’s determined that this time will be different. She wants words put into action to stop other mass shootings.
Especially when it comes to guns.
Carly hit back at critics who said it was too soon to talk about gun control.
While we were in there, we were all still talking about gun control and how something needs to change...It matters all the time.
