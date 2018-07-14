us

Grab a cone, it’s National Ice Cream Month!

By Bukky Babalola

Published July 14, 2018

It’s National Ice Cream Month, an annual dairy observance each July.

Perfect timing?

Pretty much! Summer’s heat, which can be brutal, calls for a cooling-off with a scoop or bowl of your favorite ice cream flavor.

  • The origin of ice cream dates back as far as the second century BC. Alexander the Great is said to have enjoyed snow and ice, flavored with honey and nectar.

America’s top 10 favorite ice cream flavors are ...

  • Vanilla, chocolate, cookies n’ cream, mint chocolate chip, chocolate chip cookie dough, buttered pecan, cookie dough, strawberry, moose tracks and Neapolitan, sometimes known as harlequin ice cream flavor.

  • Sandwiches, mini cups, sticks or pops, cones and bars are America’s favorite ice cream novelty products.

  • Waffle cones and sugar cones tie for most popular ice cream containers.

How did the ice cream celebrations come about?

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day.

Here are some more fun facts you probably didn’t know about ice cream:

  • Americans consume more than 23 pounds of ice cream each year. This is according to the International Dairy Foods Association.

  • Most ice cream companies are family owned and have been in operation for more than 50 years.

  • June and July are the busiest months for ice cream production.

  • About 10.3 percent of all the milk produced by U.S. dairy farmers is used to produce ice cream, according to the IDFA.

  • Now that you know more about the magic of ice cream, make sure you treat yourself to some this summer — and don’t forget to share!

