Grab a cone, it’s National Ice Cream Month!

us
Published July 14, 2018
It’s National Ice Cream Month, an annual dairy observance each July.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Perfect timing?
Pretty much! Summer’s heat, which can be brutal, calls for a cooling-off with a scoop or bowl of your favorite ice cream flavor.
Library of Congress
The origin of ice cream dates back as far as the second century BC. Alexander the Great is said to have enjoyed snow and ice, flavored with honey and nectar.
Shutterstock
America’s top 10 favorite ice cream flavors are ...
Vanilla, chocolate, cookies n’ cream, mint chocolate chip, chocolate chip cookie dough, buttered pecan, cookie dough, strawberry, moose tracks and Neapolitan, sometimes known as harlequin ice cream flavor.
JIHYUN JEONG/CNN
Sandwiches, mini cups, sticks or pops, cones and bars are America’s favorite ice cream novelty products.
Jupiterimages, Brand X Pictures
Waffle cones and sugar cones tie for most popular ice cream containers.
Courtesy Kainos
How did the ice cream celebrations come about?
In 1984, President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day.
William Fitz-Patrick
Americans consume more than 23 pounds of ice cream each year. This is according to the International Dairy Foods Association.
Courtesy Edible Excursions
Most ice cream companies are family owned and have been in operation for more than 50 years.
William Fitz-Patrick
June and July are the busiest months for ice cream production.
Courtesy Chinatown London/Bake
About 10.3 percent of all the milk produced by U.S. dairy farmers is used to produce ice cream, according to the IDFA.
KPHO
Now that you know more about the magic of ice cream, make sure you treat yourself to some this summer — and don’t forget to share!
JOYCE NALTCHAYAN/AFP/AFP/Getty Images