Foodies, rejoice. It's National Fast Food Day.

Published November 16, 2018
November 16 marks a joyous day for fast food connoisseurs
Whether your go-to is McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Chipotle or Shake Shack, fast food is just that -- a quick bite with no fuss.
For better or worse, it’s become a major part of the American diet.
So let’s dive into some fast facts about our consumption with these chains -- from our favorite spots to health stats.
Americans are most happy with this fast food restaurant…
Chick-Fil-A, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index Restaurant Report for 2018.
More than a third of adults in the United States ate fast food on a given day between 2013 and 2016, the CDC recently reported.
Among adults, a higher percentage of men (37.9%) than women (35.4%) said they ate fast food on a given day.
There are health risks that come with eating fast food in excess. It can be associated with obesity, high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes and heart disease, among other health risks.
Despite popular assumptions, poor people don’t eat more fast food than others. In fact, the percentage of adults who said they consumed fast food rose with family income level, according to the report.
Which mealtime are people eating fast food?
43.7% did so during lunch
42% during dinner
22.7% during breakfast
22.6% as snacks
Do you know what’s in your fast food meat?
Only two US burger chains received A’s for their antibiotic use in a 2018 report:
Shake Shack
BurgerFi
The other 23 got a D- or F.
Want to participate in National Fast Food Day? Check for deals at your favorite chain and chow down.
