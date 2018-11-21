us

Food feuds: What's on your plate for Thanksgiving?

By Meghan Pryce

Published November 21, 2018

Dinner is the main event of Turkey Day. And people can be quite particular about their food.

When fixing your first plate, you have some difficult decisions to make. There's limited space, so a big decision is what to eat first.

But not to worry. We're here to help. Here are some of the tough choices you can expect this holiday:

When it comes time for a pre-dinner snack, are you reaching for a buttery biscuit?

Or a dinner roll filled with warm, doughy goodness?

Or Southern-style cornbread?

If you had to choose, would you pick classic, homemade mashed potatoes?

Or do you favor smooth, mashed sweet potatoes?

When it comes down to casseroles, are you going with the veggie-filled green bean casserole?

Or a dessert-like sweet potato casserole with marshmallows on top?

Do you prefer the Thanksgiving bird?

Or a sweet, juicy, honey-glazed ham?

For sweets, is your go-to a piece of mouthwatering pumpkin pie?

Or a rich sweet potato pie with a dollop of whipped cream?

But then again, why choose one or the other when you can get seconds and thirds -- and have them all.

