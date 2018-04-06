US

Female shooters are rare.

YouTube attacker joins short list.

By Madison Park and Jacqueline Howard
April 6, 2018

Data indicate that it’s rare for women to open fire on a group of people, making an incident at YouTube’s San Bruno, Calif., headquarters especially unusual.

In that incident, a woman shot and injured three people and then apparently took her own life, officials said.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The woman has been identified as Nasim Najafi Aghdam, a 39-year-old from San Diego. The motive is still unclear.

San Bruno Police Department

Just nine of 200 active shooter incidents (about 4%) identified by the FBI had female shooters between 2000 and 2016.

FBI

The women in those shootings were usually armed with handguns.

CNN

FBI data show 7.6% of murder offenders in 2016 were female.

Mario Tampa/Getty Images/File

When it comes to mass shootings, there’s no accepted definition, but researchers and archivists place incidents involving four or more victims in that category.

Gun Violence Archive, Jan. 1 – Nov. 5, 2017; US Census Bureau

None of the perpetrators behind the 28 mass attacks in 2017 were female, according to the US Secret Service.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

There are two relatively recent incidents in which women carried out deadly mass shootings, though.

A married couple, Syed Rizwan Farook, and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, killed 14 people at a holiday party in San Bernardino, Calif., in 2015. Both died in a shootout with police.

FBI/Getty Images

On January 30, 2006, Jennifer San Marco visited her former place of employment, a postal distribution center in Goleta, Calif., and killed six employees, after killing a one-time neighbor. She then killed herself.

Wikipedia Commons