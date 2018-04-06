US
YouTube attacker joins short list.
By Madison Park and Jacqueline Howard
April 6, 2018
Data indicate that it’s rare for women to open fire on a group of people, making an incident at YouTube’s San Bruno, Calif., headquarters especially unusual.
In that incident, a woman shot and injured three people and then apparently took her own life, officials said.
The woman has been identified as Nasim Najafi Aghdam, a 39-year-old from San Diego. The motive is still unclear.
Just nine of 200 active shooter incidents (about 4%) identified by the FBI had female shooters between 2000 and 2016.
The women in those shootings were usually armed with handguns.
FBI data show 7.6% of murder offenders in 2016 were female.
When it comes to mass shootings, there’s no accepted definition, but researchers and archivists place incidents involving four or more victims in that category.
None of the perpetrators behind the 28 mass attacks in 2017 were female, according to the US Secret Service.
There are two relatively recent incidents in which women carried out deadly mass shootings, though.
A married couple, Syed Rizwan Farook, and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, killed 14 people at a holiday party in San Bernardino, Calif., in 2015. Both died in a shootout with police.
On January 30, 2006, Jennifer San Marco visited her former place of employment, a postal distribution center in Goleta, Calif., and killed six employees, after killing a one-time neighbor. She then killed herself.
