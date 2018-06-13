us

Father's Day observations from truly funny dads

By Elizabeth Elkin

Published June 13, 2018

Let's face it. Dad jokes aren't funny. But jokes about being a dad? Absolutely hilarious. Keep clicking for jokes from some truly funny dads.

Everybody takes daddy for granted. Just listen to the radio: Everything's momma. What's the dad song? 'Papa Was A Rolling Stone.'

Chris Rock

on dads getting some recognition

The bedtime routine for my kids is like this Royal Coronation Jubilee Centennial of rinsing and plaque and dental appliances and the stuffed animal semi-circle of emotional support.

Jerry Seinfeld

on putting kids to bed

Most of the time, I feel entirely unqualified to be a parent. I call these times being awake.

Jim Gaffigan

on whether he's doing the dad thing right

I tease my kids. I'm big on that. Like, my kids have big heads. I tell them every day like, 'Dude, your heads are huge. It's so disgusting how big your heads are.' I say it before anybody else does.

Kevin Hart

on helping kids develop a thick skin

Having children is like living in a frat house: Nobody sleeps, everything's broken, and there's a lot of throwing up.

Ray Romano

on living with kids

I sometimes equate it to what it must be like running a prison. What happens with three boys is you end up barking out orders.

Will Ferrell

on running the household

Fatherhood is great, because you can ruin someone from scratch.

Jon Stewart

on influencing the easily influenced

Just taught my kids about taxes by eating 38% of their ice cream.

Conan O'Brien

on training them young

