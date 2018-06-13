Father's Day observations from truly funny dads

us
Published June 13, 2018
Let's face it. Dad jokes aren't funny. But jokes about being a dad? Absolutely hilarious. Keep clicking for jokes from some truly funny dads.
Everybody takes daddy for granted. Just listen to the radio: Everything's momma. What's the dad song? 'Papa Was A Rolling Stone.'
on dads getting some recognition
The bedtime routine for my kids is like this Royal Coronation Jubilee Centennial of rinsing and plaque and dental appliances and the stuffed animal semi-circle of emotional support.
on putting kids to bed
Most of the time, I feel entirely unqualified to be a parent. I call these times being awake.
on whether he's doing the dad thing right
I tease my kids. I'm big on that. Like, my kids have big heads. I tell them every day like, 'Dude, your heads are huge. It's so disgusting how big your heads are.' I say it before anybody else does.
on helping kids develop a thick skin
Having children is like living in a frat house: Nobody sleeps, everything's broken, and there's a lot of throwing up.
on living with kids
I sometimes equate it to what it must be like running a prison. What happens with three boys is you end up barking out orders.
on running the household
Fatherhood is great, because you can ruin someone from scratch.
on influencing the easily influenced
Just taught my kids about taxes by eating 38% of their ice cream.
on training them young
