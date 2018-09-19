us

Everything you need to know about Yom Kippur

Yom Kippur, or Day of Atonement, is the holiest day of the year in Judaism.

It's a day of fasting and worship, and marks the end of a 10-day period of repentance.

After leaving Egypt in 1313 BCE, the Jewish people received the Torah from Mount Sinai, hearing the Ten Commandments from God Himself.

When Moses ascended into the mountain and didn't return within 40 days, the Jewish people thought he was dead. And they wanted a new leader.

So they chose a golden calf.

By the time Moses returned, the Jewish people had committed acts of murder, adultery and blasphemy.

The holiday is a reminder of the corruption of the Jewish people while Moses was gone.

And serves as a time of repentance and atonement.

To observe Yom Kippur, some Jews fast and avoid drinking, leather shoes, creams, lotion, bathing or washing and spousal intimacy.

