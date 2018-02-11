US
By Donie O’Sullivan and Samantha Guff
Updated Feb. 11, 2018
Since 2012, nearly 900,000 young undocumented immigrants or "Dreamers" have had their initial applications accepted under the DREAM Act.
US Citizenship and Immigration Services
The program protects immigrants who came to the US as children from deportation and allows them to legally work in the country for a renewable two-year period.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Trump administration ended the program in September 2017.
CNN
We asked DACA recipients and their loved ones to share with us the impact the end of the program will have on them.
Here’s what they said:
I’m American at heart. This is my home.”
Nevada
CNN
My mom was trying to give me a better life by bringing me here.”
Nebraska
CNN
Guys, I belong here. I’m here to stay. I’m sorry.”
Maryland
CNN
This country is all I’ve ever known.”
Iowa
CNN
It goes contrary to the American values that I know…”
North Carolina
CNN
DACA may have ended today, but it does not define who I am.”
Arizona
CNN