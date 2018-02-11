US

Dreamers: It’s not politics or policy. It’s personal.

By Donie O’Sullivan and Samantha Guff
Updated Feb. 11, 2018

Since 2012, nearly 900,000 young undocumented immigrants or "Dreamers" have had their initial applications accepted under the DREAM Act.

The program protects immigrants who came to the US as children from deportation and allows them to legally work in the country for a renewable two-year period.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Trump administration ended the program in September 2017.

We asked DACA recipients and their loved ones to share with us the impact the end of the program will have on them.

Here’s what they said:

I’m American at heart. This is my home.”

Araceli Padilla

Nevada

My mom was trying to give me a better life by bringing me here.”

Calisto Nyambura

Nebraska

Guys, I belong here. I’m here to stay. I’m sorry.”

Ceci Druetta

Maryland

This country is all I’ve ever known.”

Marco Collins

Iowa

It goes contrary to the American values that I know…”

Isaac Lopez

North Carolina

DACA may have ended today, but it does not define who I am.”

Belén Sisa

Arizona

