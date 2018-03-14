Fast Facts
By CNN Library
Updated March 14, 2018
Here’s a look at the life of Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States.
1946
Trump was born on June 14 to Fred and Mary Trump in Queens, New York.
Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.
After boarding school at New York Military Academy, he attended the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and graduated with a BS in Economics.
New York Military Academy
He’s been married three times.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Ivana (Zelnicek) Trump
1977-1990, divorced
Marla (Maples) Trump
1993-1999, divorced
Melania (Knauss) Trump
2005-present
And he has five children.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Donald Jr., 40
December 31, 1977
Ivanka, 36
October 30, 1981
Eric, 34
January 6, 1984
Tiffany, 24
October 13, 1993
Barron, 11
March 20, 2006
Like his father, Trump started out in real estate.
Ted Horowitz/Getty Images
1973
Father and son were both named in a justice department lawsuit alleging their properties turned away potential African-American tenants.
Dennis Caruso/Daily News Archives
1980s
Trump built and purchased multiple New York City properties and opened casinos in New Jersey.
Ted Thai/Getty Images
1991
The Trump Taj Mahal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Two other Trump casinos followed suit the next year.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Trump turned his name into a brand, licensing everything from buildings, to steak, to vodka.
Chad Buchanan/Getty Image
2004
“The Apprentice,” Trump’s reality show featuring aspiring entrepreneurs competing for his approval, premieres on NBC.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
2015
Trump announced he was running for president on June 16 during a speech at Trump Tower.
CNN
His campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” was used by Ronald Reagan while he was running against President Jimmy Carter.
Ralph Freso/Getty Images
2016
On November 8, Trump, running as a Republican, is elected President of the United States.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
He is the first US president who has never previously held elected office or served in a top government post or the military.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
The first year of Trump’s presidency has been defined by:
Fiery tweetstorms
A special counsel investigation of possible collusion with Russia
Brendan Hoffman/Getty Image
And his ongoing feud with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
CNN