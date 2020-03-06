Daylight Saving Time: Myths and truths

us
Published March 6, 2020
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Loved by some, loathed by many, Daylight Saving Time has wide-ranging and often surprising implications.
Here are the myths and truths.
CNN
It saves energy
Patrick Hertzog/AFP/Getty Images
Nope. A US Department of Energy study found Daylight Saving (not "Savings!") Time reduces annual energy use by just 0.03%. Other studies actually found increases in energy consumption during DST.
Patrick Hertzog/AFP/Getty Images
You really DO feel cruddy for a few days afterward
Shutterstock
The clock changes can raise the risk of accidents by sleep-deprived motorists, according to a 1996 New England Journal of Medicine study.
Shutterstock
You're less likely to be robbed during Daylight Saving Time
Shutterstock
In 2015, the Brookings Institution found that robbery rates for the first day of DST fall an average 7 percent, with a 27% drop during the evening hour that gained extra sunlight.
Shutterstock
Farmers loved it
Shutterstock
Farmers actually fought proposals to implement Daylight Saving Time. Their argument was that the changes cut productivity. One agricultural lobby argued to repeal it back in 1919.
Shutterstock
Fewer and fewer of us think it's worth the trouble
Shutterstock
Just 33% of surveyed American adults think Daylight Saving Time is "worth the hassle," according to a 2014 Rasmussen poll.
Shutterstock