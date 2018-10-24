Britney is reminding us all that we're old

us
Published October 24, 2018
Jive Records/YouTube
Britney Spears' song "...Baby One More time" turned 20 this week. Here are more iconic things celebrating two decades this year.
Google Inc. was born.
In September 1998, Google Inc. filed for incorporation with its headquarters in a Menlo Park garage.
The Furby came into our lives.
Is it a bird? Is it a hamster? We're still not sure but the United States was obsessed with the robotic creature for close to two years.
The iMac debuted.
A week after the iMac announcement, Steve Jobs said it had already sold out for the quarter in Japan.
The first Harry Potter book, "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" came out in the US.
J.K. Rowling debuted the first book in the series in June 1997 in the UK, but it took a year for the wizard stories to reach the US.
Titanic raked in 11 Oscars.
A year after its release, the tear-jerking romantic tragedy scored 14 Oscar nominations and 11 wins.
The European Central Bank was established.
Shortly before rolling out the Euro currency, Europe established the ECB, which now oversees monetary policy and is the central bank for the currency.
Elton John became a knight.
The musical legend was named an Honorary Knight Commander of Most Excellent Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.