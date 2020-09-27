Banned Books Week: The most challenged books in the US

us
Published September 27, 2020
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Each year, the American Library Association uses Banned Books Week to highlight censorship. This year, Banned Books Week is Sept. 27 through Oct. 3.
Here are the most challenged books in 2019, according to the ALA.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
“And Tango Makes Three” by Peter Parnell and Justin Richardson illustrated by Henry Cole
Stated reasons for challenges: For including LGBTQ content
Little Simon
“Harry Potter” series by J. K. Rowling
Stated reasons for challenges: The books reference magic and witchcraft
Amazon
“Drama” written and illustrated by Raina Telgemeier
Stated reasons for challenges: The graphic novel includes LGBTQ characters
Graphix
“The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood
Stated reasons for challenges: For profanity and “vulgarity and sexual overtones”
Penguin Random House
“I Am Jazz” by Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings, illustrated by Shelagh McNicholas
Stated reasons for challenges: It includes a transgender character and for addressing a “politically charged” topic
Penguin Random House
“Prince & Knight” by Daniel Haack, illustrated by Stevie Lewis
Stated reasons for challenges: For featuring a gay marriage
Amazon
“Sex is a Funny Word” by Cory Silverberg, illustrated by Fiona Smyth
Stated reasons for challenges: For including LGBTQ content, discussing sex education and concerns over the title and illustrations
Triangle Square
“A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo” by Jill Twiss, illustrated by EG Keller
Stated reasons for challenges: The book includes LGBTQ content and political viewpoints
Chronicle Books
“Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out” by Susan Kuklin
Stated reasons for challenges: For LGBTQ content
Candlewick
“George” by Alex Gino
Stated reasons for challenges: It includes a transgender character and sexual references
Scholastic Press