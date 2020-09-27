us

Banned Books Week: The most challenged books in the US

Published September 27, 2020

Each year, the American Library Association uses Banned Books Week to highlight censorship. This year, Banned Books Week is Sept. 27 through Oct. 3.

Here are the most challenged books in 2019, according to the ALA.

10.

“And Tango Makes Three” by Peter Parnell and Justin Richardson illustrated by Henry Cole

Stated reasons for challenges: For including LGBTQ content

9.

“Harry Potter” series by J. K. Rowling

Stated reasons for challenges: The books reference magic and witchcraft

8.

“Drama” written and illustrated by Raina Telgemeier

Stated reasons for challenges: The graphic novel includes LGBTQ characters

7.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood

Stated reasons for challenges: For profanity and “vulgarity and sexual overtones”

6.

“I Am Jazz” by Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings, illustrated by Shelagh McNicholas

Stated reasons for challenges: It includes a transgender character and for addressing a “politically charged” topic

5.

“Prince & Knight” by Daniel Haack, illustrated by Stevie Lewis

Stated reasons for challenges: For featuring a gay marriage

4.

“Sex is a Funny Word” by Cory Silverberg, illustrated by Fiona Smyth

Stated reasons for challenges: For including LGBTQ content, discussing sex education and concerns over the title and illustrations

3.

“A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo” by Jill Twiss, illustrated by EG Keller

Stated reasons for challenges: The book includes LGBTQ content and political viewpoints

2.

“Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out” by Susan Kuklin

Stated reasons for challenges: For LGBTQ content

1.

“George” by Alex Gino

Stated reasons for challenges: It includes a transgender character and sexual references

