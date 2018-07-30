Astonishing facts about the Carr Fire

us
The deadly wildfires in California are approaching historic proportions
Published July 30, 2018
The Carr Fire is a massive wildfire currently blazing in Northern California. So far, the fire has claimed the lives of six people, and many more have been reported missing.
Here are some astonishing facts about this record-setting wildfire.
The number of acres that Carr Fire has burned, as of Monday morning.
That's about 7 times the size of Manhattan.
The number of people fighting the 17 large wildfires currently burning in the state.
That's about how many people work in Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, CA.
From Friday to Saturday, the fire grew from 40,000 acres to 80,000 in about 24 hours.
That's equal to about 28 acres per minute, or about a football field burning every 3 seconds.
The number of structures that have been destroyed by the blaze as of Monday morning.
That makes the Carr fires the 9th most destructive fire in California history.
Over the weekend, smoke from the Western wildfires stretched from California to Oklahoma.
The fires were so strong near Redding, California, that they created their own weather system of pyrocumulus clouds, erratic gusty winds and firenadoes.
5 of the 10 most destructive California fires have occurred in the last four years.
