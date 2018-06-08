Anthony Bourdain's 10 most inspirational quotes

us
As he traveled around the world and sat down with people to simply ask what they liked to eat, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain used food to reveal something deeper about the world - and ourselves.
Food is everything we are. It's an extension of nationalist feeling, ethnic feeling, your personal history."
Without experimentation, a willingness to ask questions and try new things, we shall surely become static, repetitive, and moribund.
If I have a side, it's against extremism - of any kind: religious, political, other. There's no conversation when everybody is absolutely certain of the righteousness of their argument.
As you move through this life and this world, you change things slightly, you leave marks behind, however small. And in return, life -- and travel -- leaves marks on you.
Perhaps wisdom, at least for me, means realizing how small I am, and unwise, and how far I have yet to go.
Skills can be taught. Character you either have or you don't have.
I'm a big believer in winging it. ... I'm always trying to push people to allow those things to happen rather than stick to some rigid itinerary.
I don't have to agree with you to like you or respect you.
If I'm an advocate for anything, it's to move. As far as you can, as much as you can. Across the ocean, or simply across the river. Walk in someone else's shoes or at least eat their food.
"Your body is not a temple, it's an amusement park. Enjoy the ride."
1956-2018
