America's long history of protest

The often overlooked – and frequently squelched – right to stand up (or sit down) and demand change
Published September 5, 2018
Like religion and the press,
is protected by the First Amendment. It says:
“Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech ... or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
Protest
has been an American tradition since before the republic was founded.
Stamp Act agents
refused to do their jobs as colonists declared: no taxes without representation.
And Bostonians
dumped British tea in the harbor rather than paying taxes on it.
Public protests
after the deadly Triangle clothing factory fire in 1911 helped forge key legal protections for workers.
Protest and parades
in the same era helped win women the right to vote.
Protests, bus boycotts, sit-ins and marches
decades later forced a civil rights revolution.
Student protests
against the Vietnam War divided the nation and helped end US involvement.
Recent challenges to the
have included mass arrests, police curfews, outlawing masks and penning demonstrators in "free speech" zones.
President Donald Trump has suggested
should be illegal.
“I think it’s embarrassing for the country to allow protesters."
September 4, 2018
Still, his presidency has sparked a
We've seen demonstrations over
women's rights ...
... immigration policy ...
... racial justice ...
... historic symbols ...
... safety in schools ...
... and the latest nominee to the US Supreme Court.