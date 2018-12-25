A non-black person's guide to Kwanzaa

us
You don't have to be black to understand how Kwanzaa works.
Here's some common Kwanzaa knowledge everyone should know.
Regardless, it's pronounced "kwahn-zuh." The name comes from the Swahili phrase "matunda ya kwanza," which means "first fruits."
Don't even assume just the black people who celebrate Kwanzaa speak Swahili. (Emphasis on the "black people who celebrate Kwanzaa" part.)
Maulana Karenga, the professor who created the holiday in 1966, chose Swahili as the holiday's language because it's one that isn't defined by a particular African region or tribe.
Hanukkah is eight days. Kwanzaa is seven. The Jewish holiday involves a menorah. Kwanzaa lights a kinara. But they both have their own histories, so don't try to compare them.
Kwanzaa is a nonreligious holiday for African-Americans to celebrate their ancestral roots. So you can have your merry Christmas and a happy Kwanzaa, too.
While the last day of Kwanzaa focuses on gift giving, the presents are usually homemade and represent African-American heritage.
December 31 marks the day Kwanzaa celebrants come together for a feast known as Karamu. It usually includes different steps, such as a welcome, remembrance, rejoicing and a farewell.
Just like any other holiday, all races and ethnic groups are welcome to participate in the Kwanzaa rituals.
