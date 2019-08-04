A look at our favorite gal pals on National Sister Day

us
AFP/Getty Images
Solange Knowles is lucky to call Queen Bey her sister.
Getty Images
The two sisters are four years apart in age.
Musical talent definitely runs in the family. Beyoncé brought up Solange during her Coachella set last April.
Getty Images
We've watched Kim, Khloe and Kourtney go through their ups and downs on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."
Getty Images
But at the end of the day, the sisters always seem to have each other's backs, whether it be tackling motherhood or a celebrity feud.
Getty Images
Kendall and Kylie Jenner have carved out their own names beyond their famous half-sisters.
Getty Images
Kylie, 21, owns her own popular makeup line, and Kendall, 23, is one of the highest paid models in the world.
Getty Images
Former first daughters Jenna and Barbara Bush, 37, are fraternal twins.
Getty Images
After former President Barack Obama took office, the Bush twins wrote a touching letter to Sasha and Malia Obama about being first daughters.
Getty Images
What's better than a sister? A doubles partner who can dominate the tennis court with you.
Getty Images
Tennis powerhouses Serena and Venus Williams have won many doubles titles together, including Wimbledon in 2016.
They've also faced off against each other in singles, but hey, what's sisterhood without some healthy competition?
Once dubbed the "Wisteria Sisters," Kate and Pippa Middleton are two years apart and among the most fashionable women of British high society.
Getty Images
Supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid are both in high demand on the runways.
Bella is 22 and Gigi is 24.
Getty Images
Don't forget to give your sis a hug today! Or just return that sweater you borrowed last week.