us

A look at our favorite gal pals on National Sister Day

By Michelle Lou, CNN

Published August 4, 2019

AFP/Getty Images

Solange Knowles is lucky to call Queen Bey her sister.

Getty Images

The two sisters are four years apart in age.

Musical talent definitely runs in the family. Beyoncé brought up Solange during her Coachella set last April.

Getty Images

We've watched Kim, Khloe and Kourtney go through their ups and downs on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

Getty Images

But at the end of the day, the sisters always seem to have each other's backs, whether it be tackling motherhood or a celebrity feud.

Getty Images

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have carved out their own names beyond their famous half-sisters.

Getty Images

Kylie, 21, owns her own popular makeup line, and Kendall, 23, is one of the highest paid models in the world.

Getty Images

Former first daughters Jenna and Barbara Bush, 37, are fraternal twins.

Getty Images

After former President Barack Obama took office, the Bush twins wrote a touching letter to Sasha and Malia Obama about being first daughters.

Getty Images

What's better than a sister? A doubles partner who can dominate the tennis court with you.

Getty Images

Tennis powerhouses Serena and Venus Williams have won many doubles titles together, including Wimbledon in 2016.

They've also faced off against each other in singles, but hey, what's sisterhood without some healthy competition?

Once dubbed the "Wisteria Sisters," Kate and Pippa Middleton are two years apart and among the most fashionable women of British high society.

Getty Images

Supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid are both in high demand on the runways.

Bella is 22 and Gigi is 24.

Getty Images

Don't forget to give your sis a hug today! Or just return that sweater you borrowed last week.