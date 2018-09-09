A few ways to celebrate Grandparents Day

us
Published September 9, 2018
Shutterstock
Whether they answer to Grandma and Grandpa, Papa and Nana or other names, grandparents are important in family life. Here are a few ways to celebrate them.
Shutterstock
Encourage children, especially young ones, to make something special for their grandparents. They can write a poem, sing a song or draw a picture.
Shutterstock
Ask grandparents about their own parents or other family members who may have died. Be sure to write down their stories.
Shutterstock
Create a book of love coupons. Grandparents can redeem the coupons for time with grandchildren, hugs, or help with errands.
Shutterstock
Change your social media cover photo or avatar to an image of a grandparent or grandparents -- especially if you're in it, too.
Shutterstock
Allow children to see their grandparents as vital, active people who have lots to contribute. Share stories of late-in-life phenoms such as weightlifter Ernestine Shepherd, writer Frank McCourt and others.
Marvin Joseph/Washington Post/Getty Images