7 facts about Veterans Day you should know

Published November 9, 2018
Here's a look at Veterans Day, a holiday honoring men and women who have served in the US armed forces.
It's celebrated annually on Nov. 11, the anniversary of the end of World War I.
There are 19.6 million veterans in the United States, according to the most recent statistics available.
9.2 million veterans are over the age of 65.
There are 1.9 million female veterans.
Veterans Day originally began as Armistice Day. President Woodrow Wilson signed the proclamation in 1919.
"In 1954, after having been through both World War II and the Korean War, the 83rd U.S. Congress -- at the urging of the veterans service organizations -- amended the Act of 1938 by striking out the word "Armistice" and inserting the word "Veterans. ... With the approval of this legislation on June 1, 1954, November 11 became a day to honor American veterans of all wars."
In 1968, Congress changed the date of Veterans Day to the fourth Monday in October in order to give federal employees a three-day weekend. The change began in 1971.
Then in 1975, President Gerald Ford changed the date of Veterans Day back to November 11. The change began in 1978.
But Veterans Day, a federal holiday, should not be confused with Memorial Day.
Celebrated the last Monday in May, Memorial Day is the holiday set aside to pay tribute to those who died serving in the military.
And just for good measure (because believe it or not, we've seen folks thanking troops on Labor Day): The first Monday in September, Labor Day honors the contributions of all American workers, not just the military.
