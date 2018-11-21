12 fights you'll have on Thanksgiving (besides politics)

us
Published November 21, 2018
John Moore/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Some say the Thanksgiving meal is a midafternoon ritual, allowing plenty of time for a turkey-coma nap and snacking on leftovers. Others say it's more civilized to sit down at 6 or 7 p.m. with wine flowing.
Shutterstock
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is an annual tradition in some households. In others, a walk, a hike or a game of touch football comes before the turkey.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Do you roast it, deep fry it or cook it on the grill? And what about brining? (It makes the meat juicier, but also adds more salt.)
John Moore/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Some say you cook it inside the turkey, where the juices add more flavor. Others say roasting it separately improves air circulation in the turkey.
shutterstock
Maybe it's one of those regional differences like soda and pop. But some folks call it dressing when it's made in a dish. When cooked inside the bird, it's stuffing. Honestly, it's delicious no matter how it's made, so just eat it.
Stockbyte
Mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, potato casserole, scalloped potatoes au gratin. So many tater options -- and potential arguments.
Photo Illustration/Thinkstock
Does everyone sit together, at one huge table? Or do you give the kids their own table, where they won't be bored trying to talk to Aunt Myrtle?
Thinkstock/Photo Illustration
Some say you make it on the stove from fresh cranberries, orange juice and other ingredients. Others think that's too much work and the jellied stuff in the can is just fine.
Shutterstock
Homemade pumpkin pie, pecan pie or a fresh-baked apple or cherry pie? Or, then again, pie is boring! Try a pumpkin cheesecake.
Shutterstock
Some prefer to enjoy each other's company, without distractions. While in other households, it depends. Is your favorite NFL team playing?
Shutterstock
Some say: Put the blasted things away for once. But, really, good luck prying the phones away from your teenagers.
Photo Illustration/Thinkstock
Are the deals really worth all the long lines and crowds? Then again, by Thursday night you may want an excuse to get out of the house.
OLI SCARFF/AFP/AFP/Getty Images