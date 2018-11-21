us

12 fights you'll have on Thanksgiving (besides politics)

By Brandon Griggs

Published November 21, 2018

1. When to eat

Some say the Thanksgiving meal is a midafternoon ritual, allowing plenty of time for a turkey-coma nap and snacking on leftovers. Others say it's more civilized to sit down at 6 or 7 p.m. with wine flowing.

2. What to do before you eat

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is an annual tradition in some households. In others, a walk, a hike or a game of touch football comes before the turkey.

3. How to cook the turkey

Do you roast it, deep fry it or cook it on the grill? And what about brining? (It makes the meat juicier, but also adds more salt.)

4. How to cook stuffing

Some say you cook it inside the turkey, where the juices add more flavor. Others say roasting it separately improves air circulation in the turkey.

5. Is it stuffing or dressing?

Maybe it's one of those regional differences like soda and pop. But some folks call it dressing when it's made in a dish. When cooked inside the bird, it's stuffing. Honestly, it's delicious no matter how it's made, so just eat it.

6. How to cook the potatoes

Mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, potato casserole, scalloped potatoes au gratin. So many tater options -- and potential arguments.

7. Where to seat the kids

Does everyone sit together, at one huge table? Or do you give the kids their own table, where they won't be bored trying to talk to Aunt Myrtle?

8. The cranberry sauce

Some say you make it on the stove from fresh cranberries, orange juice and other ingredients. Others think that's too much work and the jellied stuff in the can is just fine.

9. What to serve for dessert

Homemade pumpkin pie, pecan pie or a fresh-baked apple or cherry pie? Or, then again, pie is boring! Try a pumpkin cheesecake.

10. Can the TV be on during dinner?

Some prefer to enjoy each other's company, without distractions. While in other households, it depends. Is your favorite NFL team playing?

11. Do you allow phones at the dinner table?

Some say: Put the blasted things away for once. But, really, good luck prying the phones away from your teenagers.

12. Is it OK to go holiday shopping on Thanksgiving?

Are the deals really worth all the long lines and crowds? Then again, by Thursday night you may want an excuse to get out of the house.

