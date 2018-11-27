10 of the NFL's strangest stadium foods

us
Published November 27, 2018
Available at: The Arizona Cardinals' University of Phoenix Stadium
It's made with five one-third pound burger patties, five hot dogs, five bratwursts, eight slices of bacon, eight chicken tenders, 20 slices of American cheese, 12 ounces of fries, and "tanker sauce," all stacked on a 10-inch bun.
Available at: The Houston Texans' NRG Stadium
Chicken tenders encrusted with Flamin' Hot Cheetos, topped with mango salsa and Sriracha mayo, and nestled all conveniently inside a flour tortilla.
Available at: The Kansas City Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium
This chicken tender sandwich is topped with a mayo made with the hottest pepper known to man -- the Carolina Reaper. Plus, pepper jack cheese, sliced jalapenos and Buffalo sauce turn the heat all the way up.
Available at: The Seattle Seahawks' CenturyLink Field
A hearty Vietnamese soup with braised beef, rice noodles, bean sprouts, Thai basil, Fresno chilis and, of course, that rich pho broth. Good luck not spilling it when your team scores!
Available at: The Pittsburgh Steelers' Heinz Field
If pierogies and football is your thing, then a trip to Pittsburgh is in order. It comes with those delicious little potato and cheese-filled pierogi pillows, topped with braised cabbage and finished with sliced kielbasa.
Available at: The Atlanta Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Even though Chick-fil-a is closed on Sundays, Falcons fans can get their fix with a "Closed on Sunday" chicken sandwich instead, which comes with fried chicken, pickles, hot sauce and sweet pickled mayonnaise.
Available at: The Washington Redskins' FedExField
This burrito tips the scales at around five pounds and is stuffed with three pounds of chicken and half-smoked sausage, plus two pounds of Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and black bean salsa.
Available at: The San Francisco 49ers' Levi's Stadium
Think lobster roll, but on a pretzel baguette with knuckle and claw crab meat tossed with garlic aioli, Dijon mustard and chives.
Available at: The Green Bay Packers' Lambeau Field
This quintessential Green Bay experience includes bratwurst, cheese curds and beer incorporated in the mustard.
Available at: The Detroit Lions' Ford Field
This dessert-nacho pairing is served with fried tortilla chips dusted with cinnamon and sugar, then topped with smoked chocolate cherry Nutella sauce, chocolate covered Michigan cherries, sprinkles, and whipped cream.
