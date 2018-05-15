World’s best airports for 2018

travel
Published May 15, 2018
If you’re flying across the planet in the next 12 months, you might want to think about routing that trip through one of Asia’s top airports. Half of the top ten are in the region. Here’s how the airports rank in Skytrax’s annual awards:
Frankfurt Airport (Germany)
Pixabay
Zurich Airport (Switzerland)
Courtesy Andrew Eland/Creative Commons/Flickr
London Heathrow Airport.
It is Europe’s busiest in terms of passenger traffic and has long held ambitions to expand with a second runway, but the plan is mired in political arguments.
Jack Taylor/Getty Images
Chubu Centrair Nagoya (Japan).
Centrair also received the title for “world’s best regional airport.”
Jiji Press/AFP/Getty Images
Munich Airport.
It is Germany’s second busiest airport and was also named Europe’s best airport. Munich is loved by many passengers for its in-airport brewery.
Courtesy Munich Airport
Hamad International Airport (Doha, Qatar).
Accommodating up to 30 million passengers a year, Doha's pristine airport was also named the best airport in the Middle East. The airport prides itself on its displays of radical modern artworks.
Karim Jaafar/AFP/Getty Images
Hong Kong International Airport.
The airport was also voted the “world’s best transit airport” and the “best airport for dining.”
Courtesy Hong Kong International Airport
Tokyo International Airport (Haneda)
Haneda, last year’s 2nd place holder has dropped to No. 3 on Skytrax’s annual list. It was also voted as “the world's cleanest airport.”
Toshifumi Kitamura/AFP/Getty Images
Incheon International Airport (Seoul, South Korea).
Incheon airport swapped places with Tokyo’s Haneda, moving up to the No. 2 spot. It also won an award for its airport staff.
Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images
Singapore Changi Airport.
Changi Airport remains Skytrax’s “world’s best airport,” taking the title for the 6th year in a row and the 9th time in the past two decades.
Courtesy Changi Airport Group
No North America Airports made the top 10. Vancouver was North America’s top airport at No. 14. The highest ranking US airport was Denver International Airport at No. 29.