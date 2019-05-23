Why Mazatlán, Mexico, should be your next getaway

travel
Published May 23, 2019
Looking to combine a little culture with your beach trip? This Mexican city has that and more.
The second-largest city in the state of Sinaloa, founded by the Spanish in 1531, Mazatlán has a rich and intriguing history.
Island hopping
You can hit the beach -- or explore a little further afield. There are a number of quiet islands to choose from.
Here, you can take a horse ride along the beach or jump on a quad bike to explore.
This island is part of an ecological reserve and can be reached directly from the hotel zone in around 20 minutes by boat.
Mazatlán isn't all about the ocean views. Exploring the colorful streets of downtown is also a treat.
A cultural cycle
Taking a bike ride along the promenade and into the historic center of Mazatlán is a great way to get a feel for the city.
Culture vultures can take in a play at the Angela Peralta Theatre, a center named for one of Mexico's greatest opera legends.
Gastronomic delights
Mazatlán is all about seafood. For lovers of spice, the local dish aguachile is fresh, citrusy and packs a spicy punch.
Casa 46 is found in what was once the city museum and offers creative dishes enjoyed with a view of Plazuela Machado.
El Presidio is probably the most stunning setting for dinner that you can find. The open-air central courtyard is full of old trees with roots climbing down the walls.
Resting your head
Casa Lucila is a boutique hotel in what was once a jazz club frequented by the likes of Robert Mitchum and Ernest Hemingway.
When to go
The best time to visit is between November and April when the weather is beautiful and not too humid.
