What you should do when you're in Chicago

travel
Published August 5, 2019
This iconic sculpture, which is more commonly known as “The Bean,” is located in Grant Park. Thousands flock to it every year to snap a picture in front of its reflective surface.
Baseball fans can catch a Cubs game at Wrigley Field. The open-air stadium has been hosting games for over one hundred years and is the second-oldest baseball park in the US.
At 1,000 feet high, the observation deck of this skyscraper offers sweeping, 360-degree views of the Chicago skyline and Lake Michigan.
Also known as the “Mag Mile,” Michigan Avenue is home to hundreds of upscale amenities for every taste. Shopaholics flock to this famous street for some retail therapy and to dine at award-winning restaurants.
This building stands out from the gleaming storefronts of Michigan Avenue for its medieval architecture. The water tower was built in the mid-1800s and was one of the few structures to survive the Chicago Fire of 1871.
A trip to the Windy City wouldn’t be complete without sampling this iconic dish. Layers of tomato sauce and cheese are piled on a flaky, buttery crust to make this savory pie.
Trade the smogginess of downtown for the fresh air of Lincoln Park. The park is also home to the Lincoln Park Zoo, which is one of the last free zoos in the United States.
The best view of the skyline –- short of taking a boat out onto Lake Michigan –- is right outside the Planetarium. It sits on a peninsula that juts out south of downtown.
This stretch of Grant park is 57 acres and is home to some of Chicago’s most famous museums, including the Field Museum of Natural History and the Shedd Aquarium.
Take an elevator up to the 103rd floor and step out onto the Ledge, which is a glass capsule that sticks out 4.3 feet from the edge of the building. The visibility can be up to 50 miles on a clear day.
