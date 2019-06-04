What to do on your Hawaii vacation

travel
Published June 4, 2019
Looking to get to Hawaii while keeping your wallet and itinerary intact? Here are ways to avoid costly and exhausting mistakes during your trip.
During school holidays, flight and hotel rates are off the charts.
Hands down the best values on visiting Hawaii can be found in May and October.
A luxury resort is likely to cost up to $600 a night in high season. Instead, ditch the amenities, and make your own poolside Mai Tai at a rental condo.
Kitchens, ample square footage, washing machines and privacy give travelers a more authentic (and often less costly) experience.
While each island has its own character, it is too expensive (and exhausting) to island-hop the entire archipelago on one vacation.
Each island's regions have their own flavor. The north and east sides are more tropical, while the south and west offer a more arid landscape.
While they seem like an authentic experience, you can actually piece together the highlights of a luau yourself.
Whether you fancy deep sea diving, a waterfall helicopter tour, or a kayak trip along the Coast, treat yourself to at least one adventure.
Save time to enjoy Hawaii's world-class beaches. You can walk from the shore into the sea and snorkel with the wildlife basically for free.
