What to do on your Hawaii vacation

By CNN Staff

Published June 4, 2019

Looking to get to Hawaii while keeping your wallet and itinerary intact? Here are ways to avoid costly and exhausting mistakes during your trip.

Don't: Visit during school holidays

During school holidays, flight and hotel rates are off the charts.

Do: Visit in the off-season

Hands down the best values on visiting Hawaii can be found in May and October.

Don't: Blow your budget on where you stay

A luxury resort is likely to cost up to $600 a night in high season. Instead, ditch the amenities, and make your own poolside Mai Tai at a rental condo.

Do: Consider staying in a condo

Kitchens, ample square footage, washing machines and privacy give travelers a more authentic (and often less costly) experience.

Don't: Try to see everything

While each island has its own character, it is too expensive (and exhausting) to island-hop the entire archipelago on one vacation.

Do: Stick to one or two islands

Each island's regions have their own flavor. The north and east sides are more tropical, while the south and west offer a more arid landscape.

Don't: Fall for the luau

While they seem like an authentic experience, you can actually piece together the highlights of a luau yourself.

Do: Splurge on an adventure

Whether you fancy deep sea diving, a waterfall helicopter tour, or a kayak trip along the Coast, treat yourself to at least one adventure.

Do: Enjoy the beach

Save time to enjoy Hawaii's world-class beaches. You can walk from the shore into the sea and snorkel with the wildlife basically for free.

