Travel

This is the world’s happiest country

By Katia Hetter
March 16, 2018

The United Nations 2018 World Happiness Report ranks countries on six key variables that support well-being: income, freedom, trust, healthy life expectancy, social support and generosity.

Here are the countries that made the top 10 this year:

10

Australia

It’s no wonder Australia makes the top 10 with amazing natural wonders such as the Great Barrier Reef on its doorstep.

Tourism & Events Queensland

9

Sweden

Sweden is filled with charming, picturesque views, including the Old Town pier in the Sodermalm district of Stockholm, the capital city.

Scanrail1/Shutterstock

8

New Zealand

Home to director Peter Jackson’s Hobbit movie empire, New Zealand is also known for its stunning beaches, such as Coromandel on North Island.

DmitrySerbin/Shutterstock

7

Canada

This bilingual (French and English) country was the only country in the Americas to make the top 10 list.

Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

6

Netherlands

Classic Dutch landscapes are dotted with windmills and flowers.

Olena Z/Shutterstock

5

Switzerland

The Glacier Express makes it easy to travel through highlights of the world’s fifth happiest country.

Jia Li/Shutterstock

4

Iceland

Iceland’s 1,500-foot-tall (463 meters) Mount Kirkjufell is just one natural beauty in this nation of glaciers.

Hendrik Osula/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

3

Denmark

Denmark has topped the list of the world’s happiest countries three times – the last in 2016. Perhaps the rugged nature celebrated and enjoyed by Danes is one reason why.

Nick Fox/Shutterstock

2

Norway

Although Norway slipped from the top spot this year, the differences between the top five countries are so minimal that the report’s editors aren’t surprised by the shifts.

Tatyana Vyc/Shutterstock

1

Finland

This Nordic country is the happiest country the world. Finns love hiking, horseback riding, snowshoeing and alpine skiing.

Jani Riekkinen/Shutterstock