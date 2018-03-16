This is the world’s happiest country

Travel
By Katia Hetter
March 16, 2018
The United Nations 2018 World Happiness Report ranks countries on six key variables that support well-being: income, freedom, trust, healthy life expectancy, social support and generosity.
Here are the countries that made the top 10 this year:
10
It’s no wonder Australia makes the top 10 with amazing natural wonders such as the Great Barrier Reef on its doorstep.
9
Sweden is filled with charming, picturesque views, including the Old Town pier in the Sodermalm district of Stockholm, the capital city.
8
Home to director Peter Jackson’s Hobbit movie empire, New Zealand is also known for its stunning beaches, such as Coromandel on North Island.
7
This bilingual (French and English) country was the only country in the Americas to make the top 10 list.
6
Classic Dutch landscapes are dotted with windmills and flowers.
5
The Glacier Express makes it easy to travel through highlights of the world’s fifth happiest country.
4
Iceland’s 1,500-foot-tall (463 meters) Mount Kirkjufell is just one natural beauty in this nation of glaciers.
3
Denmark has topped the list of the world’s happiest countries three times – the last in 2016. Perhaps the rugged nature celebrated and enjoyed by Danes is one reason why.
2
Although Norway slipped from the top spot this year, the differences between the top five countries are so minimal that the report’s editors aren’t surprised by the shifts.
1
This Nordic country is the happiest country the world. Finns love hiking, horseback riding, snowshoeing and alpine skiing.
