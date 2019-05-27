travel

Things to do in L.A.'s best beach town: Malibu

In addition to the sand and surf, check out the restaurants, shops and hotels

By Brekke Fletcher

Published May 27, 2019

There's no "Welcome to Malibu" sign or anything major to signal you've found the 21-mile stretch of PCH that runs through this beach community. But once you've crossed Topanga Canyon, you've made it to Malibu.

Here are our picks for the best things to do, whether you're here a few hours or a few days. And maybe download some Beach Boys or Katy Perry, because when in Rome …

1. Shopping

Malibu Country Mart is the epitome of "California," in terms of how some outsiders view it. You'll find Malibu Shaman, a metaphysical bookstore that stocks crystals of all kinds to balance chakras and such.

2. Outdoors

Malibu Lagoon State Beach includes the Malibu Lagoon and the picture-perfect Malibu Pier. Zuma Beach is a great family beach with plenty of street parking (lots, too, but they charge you), bathrooms and showers. It gets additional points for having beach wheelchairs available.

3. Now eat this

Eat at either Malibu Farm outpost, where fresh and local ingredients are always on the menu. If you have Instagram and you follow any Kardashian or Jenner, Liam and Miley Hemsworth or whoever, you know about Nobu Malibu. Malibu Seafood and Malibu Beach Inn are also options.

4. Where to sleep

One of the best places to stay in Malibu, maybe even all of California, is Nobu Ryokan. Another option is The Native, a refurbished, renamed mid-century motel.

