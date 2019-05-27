Things to do in L.A.'s best beach town: Malibu

travel
In addition to the sand and surf, check out the restaurants, shops and hotels
Published May 27, 2019
There's no "Welcome to Malibu" sign or anything major to signal you've found the 21-mile stretch of PCH that runs through this beach community. But once you've crossed Topanga Canyon, you've made it to Malibu.
Here are our picks for the best things to do, whether you're here a few hours or a few days. And maybe download some Beach Boys or Katy Perry, because when in Rome …
Malibu Country Mart is the epitome of "California," in terms of how some outsiders view it. You'll find Malibu Shaman, a metaphysical bookstore that stocks crystals of all kinds to balance chakras and such.
Malibu Lagoon State Beach includes the Malibu Lagoon and the picture-perfect Malibu Pier. Zuma Beach is a great family beach with plenty of street parking (lots, too, but they charge you), bathrooms and showers. It gets additional points for having beach wheelchairs available.
Eat at either Malibu Farm outpost, where fresh and local ingredients are always on the menu. If you have Instagram and you follow any Kardashian or Jenner, Liam and Miley Hemsworth or whoever, you know about Nobu Malibu. Malibu Seafood and Malibu Beach Inn are also options.
One of the best places to stay in Malibu, maybe even all of California, is Nobu Ryokan. Another option is The Native, a refurbished, renamed mid-century motel.
