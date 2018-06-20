The world's 10 best restaurants for 2018

travel
Published June 20, 2018
This year, culinary masterminds from five continents gathered in the Spanish port city of Bilbao for the World's 50 Best Restaurant Awards, often described as the dining industry's Academy Awards. Here are the top 10.
Spain's Asador Etxebarri offers creative dishes cooked over a wood-fired barbecue.
Asador Etxebarri
Led by chef Andoni Luis Aduriz, San Sebastian restaurant Mugaritz serves what's described as techno-emotional Spanish cuisine.
Mugaritz
Alain Passard had a third Michelin star within a decade of opening L'Arpège in 1986.
Pauline Le Goff
At Lima's Maido, chef Mitsuharu Tsumura blends Peruvian and Japanese cuisines to create his own vision.
Maido
Lima's Central, helmed by chef Virgilio Martínez Véliz, is the current titleholder of South America's Best Restaurant.
Central
Chef Gaggan Anand opened his eponymous restaurant in 2010 with a mission to "reinvigorate" Indian cuisine with contemporary techniques and molecular twists on traditional Indian dishes.
Allwecandid
Last year's winner spent several months of last year closed for refurbishment, which may be behind its fall to fourth place.
Evan Sung
Mediterranean restaurant Mirazur, run by Argentinian-Italian chef Mauro Colagreco, sits on the French side of the Riviera, just steps from the Italian border.
Mirazur
The winner in 2015, this Girona restaurant is a family affair. Executive chef Joan Roca works with her brothers: pastry chef Jordi and sommelier Josep.
Courtesy of El Celler de Can Roca
Massimo Bottura's Modena is back on top for the second time, with its playful reworkings of Italian cuisine classics.
Courtesy Per Anders Jorgensen