The world's 10 best restaurants for 2018

By Barry Neild

Published June 20, 2018

This year, culinary masterminds from five continents gathered in the Spanish port city of Bilbao for the World's 50 Best Restaurant Awards, often described as the dining industry's Academy Awards. Here are the top 10.

10. Asador Etxebarri (Axpe, Spain)

Spain's Asador Etxebarri offers creative dishes cooked over a wood-fired barbecue.

Asador Etxebarri

9. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain)

Led by chef Andoni Luis Aduriz, San Sebastian restaurant Mugaritz serves what's described as techno-emotional Spanish cuisine.

Mugaritz

8. Arpège (Paris)

Alain Passard had a third Michelin star within a decade of opening L'Arpège in 1986.

Pauline Le Goff

7. Maido (Lima, Peru)

At Lima's Maido, chef Mitsuharu Tsumura blends Peruvian and Japanese cuisines to create his own vision.

Maido

6. Central (Lima, Peru)

Lima's Central, helmed by chef Virgilio Martínez Véliz, is the current titleholder of South America's Best Restaurant.

Central

5. Gaggan (Bangkok)

Chef Gaggan Anand opened his eponymous restaurant in 2010 with a mission to "reinvigorate" Indian cuisine with contemporary techniques and molecular twists on traditional Indian dishes.

Allwecandid

4. Eleven Madison Park (New York)

Last year's winner spent several months of last year closed for refurbishment, which may be behind its fall to fourth place.

Evan Sung

3. Mirazur (Menton, France)

Mediterranean restaurant Mirazur, run by Argentinian-Italian chef Mauro Colagreco, sits on the French side of the Riviera, just steps from the Italian border.

Mirazur

2. El Celler de Can Roca (Girona, Spain)

The winner in 2015, this Girona restaurant is a family affair. Executive chef Joan Roca works with her brothers: pastry chef Jordi and sommelier Josep.

Courtesy of El Celler de Can Roca

1. Osteria Francescana (Modena, Italy)

Massimo Bottura's Modena is back on top for the second time, with its playful reworkings of Italian cuisine classics.

Courtesy Per Anders Jorgensen