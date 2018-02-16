US

The World in Faces

Portraits of people across the world

By Francesca Street
Updated Feb. 16, 2018

Russian-born photographer Alexander Khimushin’s "The World in Faces" project, celebrates the beauty, diversity and common humanity of people across the globe.

Meitei man

Moirang, Manipur state, northeast India

Hamar tribe woman

Turmi, Ethiopia

Mam Maya man

Todos Santos Cuchumatan, Guatemala

Wakhi woman

Sast, Wakhan Corridor, Afghanistan

Karo tribe woman

Korcho, Ethiopia

Rajasthani man

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, India

Xhosa woman

Mgxotyeni, South Africa

Mursi tribe girl

Mago area, Omo, Ethiopia

Ixil Maya girl

Nebaj, Ixil Triangle, Guatemala