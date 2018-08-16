The 'Crazy Rich Asians' guide to Singapore

travel
Published August 16, 2018
Thanks to the new Hollywood romantic comedy, "Crazy Rich Asians," the first Hollywood movie with an all-Asian cast since Disney made "The Joy Luck Club" in 1993, travelers' interest in visiting Singapore is renewed.
Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc./RatPac-Dune Entertainment LLC
Based on the novel by Kevin Kwan, "Crazy Rich Asians" stars Constance Wu of "Fresh Off the Boat" as a professor who follows her boyfriend to Singapore to go to a wedding and meet his family.
IMDB/Warner Brothers
Singapore, with its unique blend of cultures, played a starring role in the book and is given the full Hollywood treatment in the adaptation.
Courtesy Singapore Tourism Board
In the film, the couple stays at the historic Raffles Hotel, which is now going through extensive renovations and slated to re-open at the end of this year.
courtesy Singapore Tourism Board
The Marina Bay Sands Hotel, which opened in 2010, features in most shots of the Singapore skyline. It's recognizable by the surfboard-shaped rooftop park.
Marina Bay Sands
The movie locates the wedding of the year at CHIJMES, once a Catholic convent. It's now an enclave of shops, bars, restaurants and courtyards.
courtesy Singapore Tourism Board
The 19th-century chapel (CHIJMES Hall), with Gothic Revival-style ceilings and stained-glass panels, is now a chic function hall.
courtesy Singapore Tourism Board
The wedding reception was filmed at the more futuristic-looking Gardens by the Bay, which has themed gardens and the beautiful SuperTree Grove.
courtesy Singapore Tourism Board
In the film, Rachel vents to her friend about her boyfriend's mom on historic Bukit Pasoh Road. It's a neighborhood known for its beautiful Peranakan-style shophouses.
courtesy Singapore Tourism Board
The movie picked the Newton Food Center to stand in for the historic Lau Pa Sat hawker center, where the characters eat satay on their arrival in Singapore.
courtesy Singapore Tourism Board