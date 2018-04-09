The Buried Treasure That’s tearing alaska apart

Travel
By Bill Weir
Updated April 9, 2018
It’s the question that pits neighbor against neighbor in Alaska:
Should America risk the last greatest salmon run to dig what could be the richest mine on the planet?
At the center of this question is the proposed Pebble Mine, a massive mineral deposit in southwestern Alaska worth between $300 and $500 billion.
CNN Digital
It all began in the 1980s, when a helicopter survey team noticed a strange red spot north of Bristol Bay.
Bill Weir/CNN
In 2001, Canadian mining company Northern Dynasty purchased the property and discovered a motherload of gold and copper.
Bill Weir/CNN
But to get it all, the company would need massive amounts of explosives and machinery to turn this pristine wetland into one of the biggest man-made holes in the world.
The Wonder List/CNN
That is exactly what worries the fishing communities downstream and Dan Schindler, head of the Alaska Salmon Program.
Bill Weir/CNN
More than two billion salmon have been caught in Bristol Bay since records began, and fish are the lifeblood of local industry.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
In 2014, after three years of peer-reviewed study, the Obama-era Environmental Protection Agency determined that the fishery was too valuable to risk and too complex to mine.
Ron Sach-Pool/Getty Images
But then Donald Trump became President. And in May 2017, the EPA withdrew its plan to protect Bristol Bay.
Bill Weir/CNN
Pebble Partnership says the mine would be “in harmony with the environment” and create jobs.
The Wonder List/CNN
But even state Republicans like Alaska Senate president Rick Halford oppose the project.
Bill Weir/CNN
What will it be, Alaska? Red gold or yellow? Or do you think you can have both?