The best places to visit in July

Published June 27, 2018
Walk along the Freedom Trail winding through the Financial District and Paul Revere's house.
Shutterstock
Take in a baseball game at Fenway Park which opened in 1912 to see the Red Sox in action.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Warning: July 3rd and 4th are the busiest days to visit Mount Rushmore National Memorial. On other days, though, it is not overwhelmingly crowded.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Custer State Park is a splendid spot for hiking, biking, rock climbing, bird watching and more.
Shutterstock
Summer is prime festival season in Wales. Consider checking out these three in July: Gower Festival, Llangollen Eisteddfod and Royal Welsh Show.
Shutterstock
The most famous outdoor spot in Wales is probably Snowdonia National Park. It's home to the tallest mountain in Wales, Mount Snowdon.
Shutterstock
Good surfers or those who just like to watch other people tame big waves, head to the village of Teahupoo. Waves can reach 23 feet (about 7 meters).
Gregory Boissy/AFP/Getty Images
For a general beach experience, hit up La Plague de Maul Beach, Lafayette Beach, Temae Plage Publique or Papenoo.
Shutterstock
July is wintertime in Chile, and that means snow skiing and other winter sports in this long, slender country filled with the Andes Mountains.
Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images
Portillo is the oldest ski area in South America and Portillo, Valle Nevado made CNN Travel's list of overlooked ski resorts around the world.
Shutterstock