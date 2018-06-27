travel

The best places to visit in July

By Forrest Brown

Published June 27, 2018

Boston

Walk along the Freedom Trail winding through the Financial District and Paul Revere's house.

Shutterstock

Take in a baseball game at Fenway Park which opened in 1912 to see the Red Sox in action.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Black Hills, South Dakota

Warning: July 3rd and 4th are the busiest days to visit Mount Rushmore National Memorial. On other days, though, it is not overwhelmingly crowded.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Custer State Park is a splendid spot for hiking, biking, rock climbing, bird watching and more.

Shutterstock

Wales

Summer is prime festival season in Wales. Consider checking out these three in July: Gower Festival, Llangollen Eisteddfod and Royal Welsh Show.

Shutterstock

The most famous outdoor spot in Wales is probably Snowdonia National Park. It's home to the tallest mountain in Wales, Mount Snowdon.

Shutterstock

Tahiti, French Polynesia

Good surfers or those who just like to watch other people tame big waves, head to the village of Teahupoo. Waves can reach 23 feet (about 7 meters).

Gregory Boissy/AFP/Getty Images

For a general beach experience, hit up La Plague de Maul Beach, Lafayette Beach, Temae Plage Publique or Papenoo.

Shutterstock

Chile: Wintertime in July

July is wintertime in Chile, and that means snow skiing and other winter sports in this long, slender country filled with the Andes Mountains.

Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images

Portillo is the oldest ski area in South America and Portillo, Valle Nevado made CNN Travel's list of overlooked ski resorts around the world.

Shutterstock