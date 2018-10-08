Take a beach vacation in the Arctic

travel
Published October 8, 2018
Northern Norway may not spring instantly to mind for those planning a beach vacation.
Yet the golden sands of the remote Lofoten Islands draw tourists from around the world.
The islands have a milder climate than their latitude suggests. The temperature is often compared to that of Seattle, 20 degrees farther south on the globe.
Backpackers, hikers, photographers and surfers are especially enthusiastic Lofoten tourists.
Seaweed-strewn sands, jagged mountain peaks and boulders fading into the waves create a dramatic setting for watersports and filmmakers alike.
The summer offers a mild climate for camping.
Many photographers hope to strike it lucky with a Northern Lights show in late winter or the fall.
Unstad Beach is familiar to cold-water surfers. The Lofoten Masters, once a local gathering, is now an international event.
As much as the beauty of Lofoten is a major tourist draw, local authorities are caught in a quandary. Each summer the complaints from locals get louder.
Norway's freedom to roam laws allow wild camping, but not all visitors clean after themselves and traffic is an increasing problem.
