Ready to explore? Here are 20 places to visit in 2020

Published January 2, 2020
Craig Waxman
Whether you want to relax on a remote island off the coast of Africa or ride Germany's coolest trains, this is where you should visit in 2020.
MARC LE CHELARD/AFP/Getty Images
1. Chile Lake District
A visit to "Los Lagos" offers travelers astonishing landscapes and serenity. It's set to be even more impressive during December's total solar eclipse.
SERNATUR/Chile Tourism Board
2. Copenhagen, Denmark
Known as the happy capital of one of the world's happiest countries, Copenhagen has long been a source of fascination for travelers.
Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images
3. The Dead Sea
The realities of the climate crisis have reframed the destination from "a place to visit someday" to "a place you need to visit now." It’s also the perfect spot to relax during a tour of the Middle East.
Shutterstock
4. Dominica
The Eastern Caribbean island more than lives up to its "Nature Island" moniker. Bouncing back from extensive damage after Hurricane Maria, the island has a renewed focus on ecotourism offerings.
Peter Schickert/picture-alliance/dpa/AP
5. Estonia
Don't be surprised if you hear more about the country's bustling food scene in 2020. Most notable is the Bocuse d'Or Europe, a live cooking contest happening in late May.
Courtesy of Visit Estonia
6. Galway, Ireland
A European Capital of Culture for 2020, Galway is a rural area where artists are drawn by the sublime beauty of the rocky landscape.
Shutterstock
7. Jamaica
With turquoise waters and dazzling waterfalls, Jamaica has a lot to offer. Don't miss the stunning cliff-side Rockhouse hotel in Negril. Early guests included Bob Marley, who would have turned 75 this year.
Island Outpost
8. Kyrgyzstan
This tucked-away country is easy to overlook, but it's a perfectly formed jewel. Be sure to check out Mars Canyon, a spectacular landscape of red peaks and dry valleys.
Barry Neild/CNN
9. Kyushu, Japan
If you’re traveling to Tokyo for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, take some time to explore Kyushu, which offers stunning scenery, top eats and plenty of cultural attractions.
Shutterstock
10. New Caledonia
With streaky pink sunsets and stretches of white sand beach, this relatively untouristed spot is a perfectly remote destination.
Shutterstock
11. Paraty and Ilha Grande, Brazil
Rainforest-clad peaks plunge to a coastal wonderland in this newly minted UNESCO site about 250 kilometers southwest of Rio de Janeiro.
Tino Plunert/picture-alliance/dpa/AP
12. São Tomé and Príncipe
The little two-island nation in west Africa's Gulf of Guinea is an equatorial biodiversity hot spot home to rich jungle and volcanic peaks.
Ruth McDowall/AFP/Getty Images
13. St. Petersburg, Russia
The city is most popular during the warmer months, especially the so-called "White Nights" of midsummer. Thanks to its northerly latitudes, the city barely sees any darkness during the summer season.
Shutterstock
14. Sri Lanka
Despite recent tumult (the horrific terror attacks at Easter), Sri Lanka remains an essential destination and epicenter of history, with relics and ruins, temples and palaces, and wildlife running free.
Jorge Fernández/LightRocket/Getty Images
15. Tunisia
The spotlight is on Tunisia's historical credentials. The ancient city of Dougga is considered the best preserved Roman town in North Africa.
Natalia Seliverstova/Sputnik/AP
16. Vancouver Island, British Columbia
Vancouver Island is a 290-mile stretch of pristine forest and beaches punctuated by small, artsy towns and a cosmopolitan capital city.
Shutterstock
17. Washington, D.C.
Beyond what's bound to be a hard-fought presidential election in 2020, D.C. offers a hot dining scene, where there are 18 Michelin-starred restaurants among the city's many diverse eateries.
Shutterstock
18. Wuppertal, Germany
An industrial city in western Germany may not sound like anyone's idea of a dream vacation, but Wuppertal has an extraordinary ace up its sleeve -- one of the world's coolest rail systems.
Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images
19. Wyoming
Grand Teton, Yellowstone, Jackson Hole and women's suffrage: These are just a few of the reasons why the least-populated state in the United States should top your list for 2020.
Shutterstock
20. Zambia
Jaw-dropping national parks and awe-inspiring wildlife characterize this beautiful southern African country. A visit to Zambia encourages you to get up close with nature.
Shutterstock