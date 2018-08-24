Notting Hill Carnival in Numbers

travel
Published August 24, 2018
TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
The Notting Hill Carnival, a three-day celebration of Caribbean culture, has been running for over 50 years and is the second largest carnival in the world after Carnaval in Rio de Janeiro. The 2018 event will take place on the streets of west London between August 25 and 27.
The total number of bands that are scheduled to participate in the carnival parade this year: 14 steel bands and 72 costume floats.
Daniel C Sims/Getty Images
The length of the carnival route.
Oli Scarff/Getty Images
The greatest number of visitors the three-day event has attracted in one year. Rio de Janeiro's Carnaval is considerably larger, drawing in around 6 million people.
Jack Taylor/Getty Images
The estimated number of elaborate handmade costumes on display each year.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Image
The number of years' discrepancy over Notting Hill Carnival’s official start date. Some claim it began in 1964, others say 1966.
Monte Fresco/Mirror Pix/Getty Images
The number of performers taking part in the carnival procession in 2018.
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
The number of static sound systems playing on the streets of Notting Hill during the carnival weekend.
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
The number of street vendors who'll be stationed in the area, selling mainly Caribbean cuisine like jerk chicken, curry goat and rice and peas.
Oli Scarff/Getty Images
The length of time Carnival will go silent on both Sunday and Monday in remembrance of the victims of the 2017 fire at nearby Grenfell Tower.
Simon Dawson/Getty Images
The number of toilet units supplied for revelers in 2016
Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images
The amount of waste removed from the streets of Notting Hill in the mammoth post-carnival clean up.
NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images
The length of time steel bands competing in the annual National Panorama competition on Saturday, August 25 are required to play.
Uwe Kreth/Shutterstock
The cost of policing Notting Hill Carnival each year.
Vibrant Pictures/Shutterstock