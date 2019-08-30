Make the most of your California beach trip

travel
Published August 30, 2019
You could travel the world, experts say, but nothing comes close to the golden coast of California.
Here are a few tips for making the most of a beach getaway in the state that knows how to party.
Nothing says "I'm not from here" like frolicking in the ocean in sopping shorts and a transparent T-shirt.
It's often a disappointing shock to tourists that even the Golden State has some very gray and chilly days. Check the weather before you book, and pack a sweatshirt.
There have been dozens of shark attacks off the coast since 2000, according to the Shark Research Committee. Most weren't fatal. If everyone else is getting out of the water, you probably shouldn't get in.
Surfing is a lot of fun, but you'll get a lot more out of sessions in the water after a surf lesson or two.
SPF 30 sunscreen is an essential beach bag item, even on cloudy days. Don't forget: The sun will still reach the spots you can't.
California has great old-school style boardwalks with cotton candy and kitsch souvenirs.
Finding a spot that matches your surfing skill level is essential. Ask in the closest surf shop.
Relax. Chat up the state's friendly locals, who are only too happy to pass on recommendations for surf spots and fish tacos.
