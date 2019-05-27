In case a shark attacks, here's how you can fight back

travel
Published May 27, 2019
Yes, we know there are a ton of terrible things more likely to befall you than a shark attacking you. But it does happen. Last year, there were about 155 attacks worldwide. Consider these tips.
Courtesy Malkusch Markus/Creative Commons/Flickr
Sharks respect size and strength. Pop it on the nose, suggests George Burgess, director of the International Shark Attack File.
Attacks are rare but if you do find yourself in the jaws of a great white, bull or tiger shark -- don't play dead.
Hit 'em where it hurts. Aim for sensitive areas such as the eyes, gills and nose.
Get out of the water (duh), because the attack will attract other sharks. Then deal with the bleeding.
Successfully fought off Jaws? Whew! You don't want a repeat of that experience so here's what you should do differently next time:
Stay out of Florida: OK, we're kidding (but only a little).
Don't swim at night: You won't be able to see the sharks coming.
Ditch the bling: Sharks think light reflecting off of jewelry are fish scales.