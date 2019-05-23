How to do Walt Disney World like a rock star

travel
If you're a Disney fan, you've probably done your share of spinning teacup rides, Dumbo flights, photo ops with Mickey and Haunted Mansion tours at Walt Disney World in Orlando.
It's time to kick things up a notch. Consider some options that will make you feel like you own the place.
The Grand 1 Yacht on the Seven Seas Lagoon will have you feeling like an A-lister -- and you can bring up to 17 friends.
A stay at the Bora Bora Bungalows at Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows may have guests feeling like they are smack dab in the South Pacific.
Any diva-style vacation should include an exclusive tour. The Private Premium VIP Tour doesn't disappoint. Up to 10 guests can be part of the group.
Signing up for surf lessons at Typhoon Lagoon Water Park means you and up to 11 others get the heated wave pool all to yourself before the park opens. With perfect waves pumping out every 90 seconds, chances are you will catch at least a few.
This new four-hour, group-guided tour gives guests expedited access to a handful of rides at Disney's Animal Kingdom via FastPass+, a service that allows guests to reserve access to attractions ahead of time.
You know those dinners that are so memorable that you talk about them years later? Dining at the chef's table at Victoria & Albert is something special. Located at Disney's Grand Floridian, it's a 15-year recipient of the AAA Five Diamond award.
The Wild Africa Trek at Animal Kingdom takes parkgoers behind the scenes. During the private three-and-a-half-hour tour, guests in safari vests view hippos up close and trek across a suspension bridge above dozens of crocodiles.
